iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,940,000 after purchasing an additional 238,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 99,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV stock opened at $92.45 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.06.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

