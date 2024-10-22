Jade Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 247.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 2.2 %

CLF opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.98. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CLF shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

