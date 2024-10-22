Jade Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 14.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,037,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,814,000 after acquiring an additional 872,216 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 79.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,285,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,082,000 after purchasing an additional 569,627 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 811,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,400,000 after purchasing an additional 49,040 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth $39,606,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,293.8% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 399,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,150,000 after buying an additional 370,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $138,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 320 shares in the company, valued at $27,200. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 1,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $138,295.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,200. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prithvi Gandhi purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.29 per share, with a total value of $411,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BECN opened at $94.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.50 and a twelve month high of $105.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -149.44 and a beta of 1.55.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.47). Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BECN shares. Stephens cut their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $119.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

