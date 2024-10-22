Jade Capital Advisors LLC Takes $124,000 Position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $960,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 57,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 661.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 40,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 35,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. 15.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Kronos Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of KRO opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.11. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $500.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.19 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

