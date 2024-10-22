Jade Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in AZEK by 106.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 6.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AZEK during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on AZEK shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AZEK from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AZEK from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on AZEK from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on AZEK from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on AZEK from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.94.

AZEK Stock Performance

NYSE AZEK opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $50.78.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. AZEK had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $434.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AZEK

In other AZEK news, Director Pamela J. Edwards bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,123.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Pamela J. Edwards acquired 600 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.70 per share, with a total value of $25,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,123.60. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $829,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,705 shares in the company, valued at $7,742,656.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AZEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

