Jefferies Financial Group Increases Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $13.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LYFT. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lyft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Nomura Securities upgraded Lyft from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.59.

Shares of Lyft stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $13.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,065,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,820,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Lyft has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average of $13.83.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $27,439.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 929,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,523,502.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $27,439.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 929,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,523,502.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Logan Green sold 10,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $119,953.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 330,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,843,779.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,664 shares of company stock worth $380,048. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Lyft in the third quarter worth $266,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 2,103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,765 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 18,868 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 47,181 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,408 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 512.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42,656 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 35,688 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

