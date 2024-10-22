JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target to $46.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.91.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FE opened at $43.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.80. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $34.73 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstEnergy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 116.3% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth approximately $866,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

