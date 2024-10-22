Kessler Investment Group LLC Has $647,000 Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Kessler Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 88.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,264 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 40,101 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,782,454 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,423,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,538 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,990,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,564,463 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,478,401,000 after acquiring an additional 766,056 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 9.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,840,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $609,300,000 after purchasing an additional 403,676 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,889,715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,693,261,000 after purchasing an additional 373,365 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

NYSE EOG traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.75. 268,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,162,368. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.18 and a 200-day moving average of $127.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.94 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.12.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

