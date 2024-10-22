Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Stock Holdings Raised by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Kinsale Capital Group accounts for 1.9% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $107,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 75.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 133,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,375,000 after purchasing an additional 57,460 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 309.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 42,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

KNSL opened at $468.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $470.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.59. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.01 and a 1 year high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.23. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $384.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.99%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $426.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $444.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.00.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

