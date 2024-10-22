LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. LCNB had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.30 million.

LCNB Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LCNB opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.56. LCNB has a 12 month low of $12.42 and a 12 month high of $17.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.28 million, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.75.

LCNB Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. LCNB’s payout ratio is currently 95.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

