LDR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

LDR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 290,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,173 shares during the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson makes up 3.6% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KW. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1,238.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 704,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 652,116 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,007,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 31.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 868,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,448,000 after acquiring an additional 205,890 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 156.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 320,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 195,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the second quarter valued at $1,721,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KW opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $13.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.12. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative net margin of 59.78% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $132.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kennedy-Wilson from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KW

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

(Free Report)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.