Ledyard National Bank Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,767,000 after acquiring an additional 30,526,866 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011,385 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,845,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,929,000 after buying an additional 8,690,906 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,821,000 after buying an additional 8,628,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 398.7% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,754,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,275,000 after buying an additional 5,400,307 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $63.16 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.08. The stock has a market cap of $88.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

