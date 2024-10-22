Ledyard National Bank Sells 3,334 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $9,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,957.1% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGK stock opened at $68.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $72.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.44. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

