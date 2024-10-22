Ledyard National Bank Sells 9,185 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ledyard National Bank cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,384 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 9,185 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Comcast by 204.7% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 365.4% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $40.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.43. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Comcast from $47.25 to $47.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on Comcast

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.