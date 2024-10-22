Ledyard National Bank Trims Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 428,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,150,000 after purchasing an additional 23,093 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $621,000. Hardin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $48.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.47. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $47.00 and a 1 year high of $49.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

