Leo Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Leo Wealth LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 431,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,455,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 2,072.0% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 36,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 34,872 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 936.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 89,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at $120,610,146.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at $120,610,146.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.6 %

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $2.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.01. 1,830,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,444,436. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.59 and a 12-month high of $175.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.07 billion, a PE ratio of 59.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Blackstone from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Blackstone from $112.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Blackstone from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BX

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.