Leo Wealth LLC Sells 30 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Leo Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AAF Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $384.39. The stock had a trading volume of 569,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,375. The company has a market cap of $101.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $368.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.69. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $256.01 and a 52 week high of $385.67.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

