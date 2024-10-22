Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Trading Up 3.5% – Should You Buy?

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $80.87 and last traded at $79.71. Approximately 24,980 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 146,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.02.

LBRDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $106.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.53 and a 200-day moving average of $58.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 81.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $167,454.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,335.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Liberty Broadband news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $338,624.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at $280,975.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $167,454.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,335.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDA. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 9.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 161.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 6.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 10.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

