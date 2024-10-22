Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) PT Lowered to $25.00

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LBRT. Barclays reduced their price target on Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.70.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Liberty Energy stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. Liberty Energy has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.68.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 22.85%. Liberty Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Energy

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $398,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,678,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,335,166.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $398,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,678,813 shares in the company, valued at $53,335,166.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 15,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $300,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 750,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,011,642.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $1,945,650. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Liberty Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 18,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Featured Stories

