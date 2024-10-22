LimeWire Trading 12.5% Lower Over Last Week (LMWR)

LimeWire (LMWR) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. LimeWire has a market capitalization of $46.88 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LimeWire token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LimeWire has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LimeWire Profile

LimeWire was first traded on May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,377,496 tokens. LimeWire’s official website is limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire. LimeWire’s official message board is blog.limewire.com.

LimeWire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 299,377,496.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.15748973 USD and is down -2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $2,533,748.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LimeWire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LimeWire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

