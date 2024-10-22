Loar (NYSE:LOAR) PT Raised to $75.00 at Morgan Stanley

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

LOAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Loar from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Loar in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Get Loar alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Loar

Loar Price Performance

NYSE LOAR opened at $79.78 on Friday. Loar has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $81.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.04.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Loar will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Loar

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Loar in the second quarter worth about $2,052,780,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Loar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,952,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Loar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,085,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Loar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,208,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Loar in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,366,000.

Loar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.