Lufax (NYSE:LU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.15), Yahoo Finance reports. Lufax had a negative return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $789.93 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Lufax Stock Performance

Shares of Lufax stock opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 0.85. Lufax has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $4.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average is $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Lufax from $5.22 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

