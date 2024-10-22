MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.01 and last traded at $17.97, with a volume of 74278 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.52.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on MAG Silver from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.15.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in MAG Silver by 73.7% during the first quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,405,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,866,000 after purchasing an additional 596,283 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,981,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,603,000 after buying an additional 696,140 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

