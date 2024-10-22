Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGRX) recently issued a press release on October 21, 2024, in response to certain public claims made by Eli Lilly. In their announcement, the company addressed the assertions made by Eli Lilly and provided their perspective on the matter.

Get alerts:

The complete press release from Mangoceuticals, Inc. can be found as Exhibit 99.1 attached to this Form 8-K filing. The information contained in the disclosure falls under Item 7.01 of the Current Report and is not considered “filed” for the purposes of the Exchange Act of 1934. Additionally, this information is not to be incorporated by reference into the company’s filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act.

In compliance with reporting requirements, Mangoceuticals, Inc. has provided the following financial statement and exhibit details in this Form 8-K filing:

– Exhibit 99.1: Press Release dated October 21, 2024

– Exhibit 104: Inline XBRL for the cover page of this Current Report on Form 8-K

The company concludes their filing with a note on forward-looking statements. The press release, including the attached exhibit (Exhibit 99.1), contains forward-looking statements in line with federal securities laws. Investors and stakeholders are cautioned about potential risks and uncertainties associated with these statements, urging them not to unduly rely on these forward-looking projections.

Interested parties can find more information on factors that may impact the financial results of Mangoceuticals, Inc. in the cautionary statements regarding forward-looking statements, risk factors, and management’s discussion found in the company’s periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, as well as subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company has made these filings available on the SEC website and the “SEC Filings” section of Mangoceuticals’ website at www.mangoceuticals.com.

The signing of this report by Jacob D. Cohen, Chief Executive Officer of Mangoceuticals, Inc., on October 21, 2024, signifies the completion of the necessary filing requirements by the company.

This article was generated based on Mangoceuticals’ Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 21, 2024.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Mangoceuticals’s 8K filing here.

About Mangoceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Mangoceuticals, Inc develops, markets, and sells various men's wellness products and services through a telemedicine platform in the United States. It offers erectile dysfunction (ED) products under the Mango brand and hair loss products under the Grow brand name. The company markets and sells these branded ED and hair loss products online through its website at MangoRx.com.

Featured Stories