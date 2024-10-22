Maple Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FBND. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.60. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.45 and a 52 week high of $47.30. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

