Maple Capital Management Inc. Has $321,000 Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Maple Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,565 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $90.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.63. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $92.25.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Barclays upped their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

