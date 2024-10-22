Maple Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $6,978,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 154.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 315,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,226,000 after buying an additional 191,612 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,056,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 129.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 134,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after buying an additional 75,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ted Buchan & Co bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,522,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TCHP opened at $40.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.56. The company has a market cap of $643.78 million, a PE ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.27. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $40.72.

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

