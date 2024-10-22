Maple Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 154,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,205 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.7% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $22,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 118.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.07.

Chevron Trading Up 0.1 %

CVX opened at $150.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $275.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.19 and a 200-day moving average of $153.55. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $167.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.55%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.