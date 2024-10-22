Marshalls plc (MSLH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.60 on December 2nd

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, August 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Marshalls Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of LON:MSLH opened at GBX 349 ($4.53) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19. Marshalls has a 52-week low of GBX 195.30 ($2.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 366 ($4.75). The stock has a market cap of £882.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,343.75, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 331.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 315.69.
Insider Buying and Selling at Marshalls
In related news, insider Matt Pullen acquired 14,330 shares of Marshalls stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 349 ($4.53) per share, for a total transaction of £50,011.70 ($64,933.39). 2.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Marshalls
Marshalls plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells landscape, building, and roofing products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers paving products, such as flag paving, natural stone paving, block paving, permeable paving, tactile paving, accessories, steps, rail products, marker blocks, setts and cobbles, and pedestals; kerbs; and combined kerb and drainage systems, linear drainage systems, below ground drainage, offsite solutions, civils and drainage water management, specialist precast, and precast solutions.
