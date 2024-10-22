Mattel (MAT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mattel to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel Stock Performance

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $18.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Mattel has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $20.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.13.

Get Our Latest Report on Mattel

Mattel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.