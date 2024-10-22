Mattern Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $5,161,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.6% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 22,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 150,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,137,000 after purchasing an additional 40,018 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $52.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,838,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,642,931. The firm has a market cap of $107.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $56.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

