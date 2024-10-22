MaxLinear (MXL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect MaxLinear to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. MaxLinear has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.25 million. MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. MaxLinear’s revenue was down 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect MaxLinear to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MaxLinear Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.83. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu acquired 108,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,401,440.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,883,264.78. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MXL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

