Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Medpace had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 55.14%. The firm had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Medpace updated its FY24 guidance to $11.71-12.09 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 11.710-12.090 EPS.

Medpace Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $352.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.09. Medpace has a 12 month low of $227.21 and a 12 month high of $459.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Medpace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MEDP. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Medpace from $415.00 to $397.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Medpace in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $404.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Medpace from $395.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.00.

About Medpace

(Get Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.