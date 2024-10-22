MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock Rating Lowered by Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital lowered shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $75.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $135.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGP Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.60.

MGP Ingredients Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $58.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. MGP Ingredients has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $102.42.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.17. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. MGP Ingredients’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MGP Ingredients will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.09%.

Insider Transactions at MGP Ingredients

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $99,965.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,166,105.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. CWM LLC raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 477.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 41,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 23.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

