Moneywise Inc. Sells 37,033 Shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Moneywise Inc. lessened its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 38.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,033 shares during the period. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF accounts for 1.6% of Moneywise Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLQM. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 899.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 88,961 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the first quarter worth $908,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 89,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 12,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter.

BATS FLQM opened at $55.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.71. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $28.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.81 million, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90.

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

