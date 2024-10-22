My Legacy Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in CSX by 6.3% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 6.5% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 35,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,577,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,583,791. The stock has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.61.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

