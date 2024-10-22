My Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 1,656 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

My Legacy Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SDY stock traded down $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $141.37. 92,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,474. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.11. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $144.06. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

