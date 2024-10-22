My Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 9,557 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

My Legacy Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,557 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PECO. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 37,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 0.2 %

PECO stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.72. 87,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,484. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.62 and a 12-month high of $39.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.57.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $161.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.29 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 9.32%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 267.39%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Featured Articles

