My Personal CFO LLC Decreases Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

My Personal CFO LLC reduced its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,852 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Henry Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 210,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,629,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 19,022.5% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,469,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,264,000 after buying an additional 2,456,370 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 150,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 10,570 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 474,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after buying an additional 36,666 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:DFAI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.72. 518,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,977. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $32.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.42.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

