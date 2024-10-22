National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NGG. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 10.9% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 4.7% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.0% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 53,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. 4.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NGG stock opened at $67.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $55.13 and a 1-year high of $73.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NGG shares. Citigroup cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Report on National Grid

National Grid Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.