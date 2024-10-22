Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Increased to $825.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $750.00 to $825.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $545.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus increased their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic increased their price objective on Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.70.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $772.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $699.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $656.21. The company has a market capitalization of $332.76 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Netflix has a 52-week low of $395.62 and a 52-week high of $773.00.

In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total transaction of $273,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,262 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,975,430. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 229,711 shares of company stock valued at $153,905,830. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $7,365,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.2% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 137 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.1% during the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

