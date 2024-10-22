Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has a $550.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 price target (up previously from $770.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.70.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $772.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $699.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $656.21. The company has a market cap of $332.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Netflix has a 1 year low of $395.62 and a 1 year high of $773.00.

In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total value of $273,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at $26,975,430. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total transaction of $273,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,975,430. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $3,139,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,817,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,711 shares of company stock worth $153,905,830 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $1,450,476,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 17.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after acquiring an additional 929,193 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $436,514,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $372,293,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $216,538,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

