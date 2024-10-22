NFT (NFT) Hits Market Cap of $683,556.13

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One NFT token can now be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. NFT has a total market capitalization of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00007734 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67,510.84 or 0.99983284 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00013049 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00007724 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006397 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00067893 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About NFT

NFT (NFT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

