Nidec (NJDCY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial goods maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Nidec had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.80%. On average, analysts expect Nidec to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nidec Stock Down 1.6 %

NJDCY traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.76. The stock had a trading volume of 151,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,962. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49. Nidec has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $6.63.

About Nidec

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.

