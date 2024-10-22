NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Trading Up 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.42 and last traded at $81.95. 1,626,942 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 11,631,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NKE. Daiwa America cut NIKE from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NIKE from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.56.

Get NIKE alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NIKE

NIKE Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.19. The company has a market cap of $122.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1,218.4% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 59,698 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 55,170 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth $226,000. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in NIKE by 0.8% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 87,374 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in NIKE by 1.5% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 143,182 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,657,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.