Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.50 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.56.

NOK stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.95. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 67,489,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,912,000 after purchasing an additional 15,175,751 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 89.2% during the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,179,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after buying an additional 1,027,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 98.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,749,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after buying an additional 867,297 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the second quarter worth $2,501,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,240,000. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

