Oakworth Capital Inc. Acquires 1,092 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJK. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,941.2% during the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 390,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,370,000 after acquiring an additional 385,228 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,648,000 after acquiring an additional 291,305 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 266.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 363,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,205,000 after acquiring an additional 264,626 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,440,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,942,000 after acquiring an additional 263,700 shares during the period. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $20,256,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $92.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.63 and a 12 month high of $94.26.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

