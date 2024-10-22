Oakworth Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 871,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 282,262 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 7.1% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $101,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $58,000.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of IJR opened at $115.50 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $120.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
