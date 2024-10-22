Oakworth Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 871,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 282,262 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 7.1% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $101,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $58,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $115.50 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $120.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.