Oakworth Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 39.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Trust Co increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 201.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DINO opened at $44.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.96. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.85%. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DINO. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.82.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

