Oakworth Capital Inc. Trims Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Oakworth Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,831,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 121,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,478,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 24.5% during the first quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Zoetis by 58.6% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 41,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 15,491 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Zoetis by 43.7% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 40,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 12,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTS. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Argus raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.44.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $187.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.34. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.80 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $85.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.14%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

